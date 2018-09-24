Paul S. Samson

Paul Shane Samson, 41, of Kennewick, died Sept. 23 in Benton City.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for nine years.
He was a manager for Bush Car Wash.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
