Death Notices

Paul S. Samson

September 24, 2018 05:08 PM

Paul Shane Samson, 41, of Kennewick, died Sept. 23 in Benton City.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for nine years.

He was a manager for Bush Car Wash.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  