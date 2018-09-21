Death Notices

Harold W. Ballew

September 21, 2018 04:17 PM

Harold Wayne Ballew, 93, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Florence, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.

He was a retired field engineer surveyor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

