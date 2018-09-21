Harold W. Ballew

Harold Wayne Ballew, 93, of Kennewick, died Sept. 20 in Kennewick.
He was born in Florence, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.
He was a retired field engineer surveyor.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
