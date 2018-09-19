Death Notices

Emma Ybarra Guzman

September 19, 2018 05:32 PM

Emma Ybarra Guzman, 82, of Pasco, died Sept. 18 in Pasco.

She was born in West Sinton, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1970.

She was a retired school cook.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

