Death Notices

Carolyn S. Sullivan

September 19, 2018 05:31 PM

Carolyn Sue Sullivan, 83, of Richland, died Sept. 18 in Richland.

She was born in Memphis, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 71 years.

She was a retired church secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

