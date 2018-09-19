Carolyn S. Sullivan

Carolyn Sue Sullivan, 83, of Richland, died Sept. 18 in Richland.
She was born in Memphis, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 71 years.
She was a retired church secretary.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
September 19, 2018 05:31 PM
Carolyn Sue Sullivan, 83, of Richland, died Sept. 18 in Richland.
She was born in Memphis, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 71 years.
She was a retired church secretary.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments