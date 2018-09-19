Robert V. J. Burns

Robert Vincent John Burns, 64, of Pasco, died Sept. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired construction worker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
