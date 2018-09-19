Death Notices

Robert V. J. Burns

September 19, 2018 05:29 PM

Robert Vincent John Burns, 64, of Pasco, died Sept. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired construction worker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

