Death Notices

J. Jesus Valdez-Avila

September 17, 2018 05:51 PM

J. Jesus Valdez-Avila, 68, of Mabton, died Sept. 15 in Spokane.

He was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

