J. Jesus Valdez-Avila, 68, of Mabton, died Sept. 15 in Spokane.
He was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
September 17, 2018 05:51 PM
