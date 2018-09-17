Death Notices

Patricia M. Smith

September 17, 2018 05:50 PM

Patricia M. Smith, 92, died Sept. 17 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Longview and lived in the Tri-City area for 24 years.

She was a retired real estate agent in Renton.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

