Barbara A. Martin, 62, of Pasco, died Sept. 16 in Pasco.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired buyer for Husk Office Supplies in Pasco.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
September 17, 2018 05:50 PM
