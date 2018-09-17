Death Notices

Barbara A. Martin

September 17, 2018 05:50 PM

Barbara A. Martin, 62, of Pasco, died Sept. 16 in Pasco.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired buyer for Husk Office Supplies in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

