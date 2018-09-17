Martha E. Lucas

Martha Eric Lucas, 62, of Richland, died Sept. 15 in Kennewick.
She was born in Bombay, India, and lived in the Tri-City area for 33 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
September 17, 2018 05:49 PM
Martha Eric Lucas, 62, of Richland, died Sept. 15 in Kennewick.
She was born in Bombay, India, and lived in the Tri-City area for 33 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments