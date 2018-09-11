Santos H. Sanchez, 74, of Pasco, died Sept. 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.
He was a retired welder.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
September 11, 2018 05:20 PM
