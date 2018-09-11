Death Notices

Santos H. Sanchez

September 11, 2018 05:20 PM

Santos H. Sanchez, 74, of Pasco, died Sept. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.

He was a retired welder.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

