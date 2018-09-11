Death Notices

Luis Martinez

September 11, 2018 05:20 PM

Luis Martinez, 66, of Pasco, died Sept. 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Mexico and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He was a farm worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

