Death Notices

Patricia M. Lamar

September 10, 2018 05:21 PM

Patricia M. Lamar, 78, of Prosser, died Sept. 6 in Prosser.

She was born in Albany, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.

She was a retired rabbit rancher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

