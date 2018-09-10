Patricia M. Lamar, 78, of Prosser, died Sept. 6 in Prosser.
She was born in Albany, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.
She was a retired rabbit rancher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
September 10, 2018
