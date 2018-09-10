Death Notices

Matthew J. Galbraith

September 10, 2018 05:21 PM

Matthew James Galbraith, 56, of Richland, died Sept. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.

He was a retired chemical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

