Death Notices

Kimberly A. Larson

September 05, 2018 05:07 PM

Kimberly Ann Larson, 51, of Richland, died Sept. 4 in Walla Walla.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a customer service representative.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  