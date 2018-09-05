Kimberly A. Larson

Kimberly Ann Larson, 51, of Richland, died Sept. 4 in Walla Walla.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a customer service representative.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
September 05, 2018 05:07 PM
