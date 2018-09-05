James E. Dunks, 75, of Pasco, died Sept. 2 in Hermiston.
He was born in Vallejo, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1978.
He was a retired electrical engineer at Hanford.
Burns Mortuary, Hermiston, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
