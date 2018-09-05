Death Notices

James E. Dunks

September 05, 2018 05:07 PM

James E. Dunks, 75, of Pasco, died Sept. 2 in Hermiston.

He was born in Vallejo, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1978.

He was a retired electrical engineer at Hanford.

Burns Mortuary, Hermiston, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  