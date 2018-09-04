Death Notices

Wheeler Smith Jr.

September 04, 2018 05:13 PM

Wheeler Smith Jr., 91, of Pasco, died Sept. 2 in Pasco.

He was born in Kildare, Texas, and was a longtime Pasco resident.

He was a retired foreman for Laborers Union Local 348.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

