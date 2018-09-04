Wheeler Smith Jr., 91, of Pasco, died Sept. 2 in Pasco.
He was born in Kildare, Texas, and was a longtime Pasco resident.
He was a retired foreman for Laborers Union Local 348.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco is in charge of arrangements.
