Death Notices

James W. Wilson

August 31, 2018 05:18 PM

James Walter Wilson, 76, died Aug. 20 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Paris, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He was a retired nuclear safety inspector.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

