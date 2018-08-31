James W. Wilson

James Walter Wilson, 76, died Aug. 20 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Paris, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
He was a retired nuclear safety inspector.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
August 31, 2018 05:18 PM
