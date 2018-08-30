Death Notices

Cristobal Perez

August 30, 2018 05:54 PM

Cristobal Perez, 81, of Kennewick, died Aug. 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in Havana, Cuba, and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.

She was a retired bus driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

