Asencion R. Ramos Jr.

Asencion Richard Ramos Jr., 71, of Pasco, died Aug. 24 in Pasco.
He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Yakima Valley Valley resident.
He was a retired metal fabricator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
August 28, 2018 05:52 PM
