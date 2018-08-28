Death Notices

Asencion R. Ramos Jr.

August 28, 2018 05:52 PM

Asencion Richard Ramos Jr., 71, of Pasco, died Aug. 24 in Pasco.

He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Yakima Valley Valley resident.

He was a retired metal fabricator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

