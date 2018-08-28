Death Notices

Margarita P. Medrano

August 28, 2018 05:51 PM

Margarita P. Medrano, 88, of Pasco, died Aug. 28 in Pasco.

She was born in Pharr, Texas, and lived in Grandview before moving to Pasco.

She was a retired laborer in agriculture.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

