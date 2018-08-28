Margarita P. Medrano, 88, of Pasco, died Aug. 28 in Pasco.
She was born in Pharr, Texas, and lived in Grandview before moving to Pasco.
She was a retired laborer in agriculture.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
