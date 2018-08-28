Death Notices

Christina ‘Tina’ Gergely

August 28, 2018 05:49 PM

Christina “Tina” Lee Gergely, 66, died Aug. 27 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Gary, Ind., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  