Christina ‘Tina’ Gergely

Christina “Tina” Lee Gergely, 66, died Aug. 27 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Gary, Ind., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
August 28, 2018 05:49 PM
