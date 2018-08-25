Anna Marie Rice, 68, of Prosser, died Aug. 24 in Spokane.
She was born in Yakima and was a longtime resident of the Lower Valley.
She retired from janitorial maintenance for Hanford.
Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in charge of arrangements.
