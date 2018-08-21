Carolyn R. McMurry

Carolyn Renee McMurry, 54, of Kennewick, died Aug. 19 in Richland.
She was born in Florence, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 57 years.
She was a administrative office manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
August 21, 2018 06:05 PM
