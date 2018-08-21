Priscilla A. Castilleja

Priscilla Ann Castilleja, 91, of Bellingham, died Aug. 18 in Bellingham.
She was born in Yakima, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired warehouse laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
August 21, 2018 06:05 PM
Priscilla Ann Castilleja, 91, of Bellingham, died Aug. 18 in Bellingham.
She was born in Yakima, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired warehouse laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments