Priscilla A. Castilleja

August 21, 2018 06:05 PM

Priscilla Ann Castilleja, 91, of Bellingham, died Aug. 18 in Bellingham.

She was born in Yakima, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

