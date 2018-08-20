Death Notices

Leland E. Gilmore

August 20, 2018 05:06 PM

Leland Elbert Gilmore, 79, of Kennewick, died Aug. 18 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

He was a retired machinist in fabrication.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

