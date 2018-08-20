Leland E. Gilmore

Leland Elbert Gilmore, 79, of Kennewick, died Aug. 18 in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
He was a retired machinist in fabrication.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
