Death Notices

Ellen J. Fox

August 20, 2018 05:05 PM

Ellen Jean Fox, 96, of Kennewick, died Aug. 19 in Pasco.

She was born in Fort Collins, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 61 years.

She was a retired farm wife.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

