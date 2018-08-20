Ellen J. Fox

Ellen Jean Fox, 96, of Kennewick, died Aug. 19 in Pasco.
She was born in Fort Collins, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 61 years.
She was a retired farm wife.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
