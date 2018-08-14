Oma L. Vander Voet

Oma Lee Vander Voet, 91, of Kennewick, died Aug. 12 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pawhuska, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for two years.
She was a retired medical bookkeeper.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
