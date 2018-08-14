Death Notices

Oma L. Vander Voet

August 14, 2018 06:36 PM

Oma Lee Vander Voet, 91, of Kennewick, died Aug. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pawhuska, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for two years.

She was a retired medical bookkeeper.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

