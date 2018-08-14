Claudia H. Stoffel

Claudia Henrietta Stoffel, 68, died Aug. 13 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a housekeeping supervisor.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
August 14, 2018 06:35 PM
