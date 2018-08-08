Death Notices

Gerald L. W. Erickson

August 08, 2018 05:36 PM

Gerald Loyd Whitson Erickson, 89, of Richland, died Aug. 5 in Richland.

He was born in San Jose, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.

He was a retired electrical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  