Corliss L. Clay

August 08, 2018 05:36 PM

Corliss Louise Clay, 83, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 in Richland.

She was born in North Platte, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1984.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

