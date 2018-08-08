Corliss L. Clay

Corliss Louise Clay, 83, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 in Richland.
She was born in North Platte, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1984.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
August 08, 2018 05:36 PM
