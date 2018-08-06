Death Notices

Larry R. Jones

August 06, 2018 05:41 PM

Larry Rogers Jones, 66, died Aug. 4 at home in West Richland.

He was born in Jackson, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2013.

He was a retired drywall installer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  