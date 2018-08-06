Larry R. Jones

Larry Rogers Jones, 66, died Aug. 4 at home in West Richland.
He was born in Jackson, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2013.
He was a retired drywall installer.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
August 06, 2018 05:41 PM
Larry Rogers Jones, 66, died Aug. 4 at home in West Richland.
He was born in Jackson, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2013.
He was a retired drywall installer.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments