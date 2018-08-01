Irmgard C. Kuchera

Irmgard Charlotte Kuchera, 89, of Kennewick, died July 28 in Kennewick.
She was born in Berlin, Germany, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.
She retired from administrative work.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
