Death Notices

Irmgard C. Kuchera

August 01, 2018 05:17 PM

Irmgard Charlotte Kuchera, 89, of Kennewick, died July 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Berlin, Germany, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.

She retired from administrative work.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

