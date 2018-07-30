Death Notices

Linda M. Russell

July 30, 2018 05:46 PM

Linda Mae Russell, 71, of West Richland, died July 28 in Richland.

She was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1948.

She retired from work in nuclear operations.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

