Florence ‘Beth’ E. Pratt

Florence ‘Beth’ Elizabeth Pratt, 95, died July 29 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Jerome, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 58 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
July 30, 2018 05:46 PM
