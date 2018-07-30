Death Notices

Florence ‘Beth’ E. Pratt

July 30, 2018 05:46 PM

Florence ‘Beth’ Elizabeth Pratt, 95, died July 29 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Jerome, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 58 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

