Carl R. Petty

July 26, 2018 06:10 PM

Carl Raymond Petty, 74, of Benton City, died July 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ceres, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.

He was a retired nuclear research technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

