Carl R. Petty

Carl Raymond Petty, 74, of Benton City, died July 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Ceres, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.
He was a retired nuclear research technician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
July 26, 2018 06:10 PM
