Michelle L. Hudnall

July 26, 2018 06:09 PM

Michelle Lynne Hudnall, 40, of West Richland, died May 13 in Pasco.

She was born in Merced, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1991.

She was a certified nursing assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

