Michelle L. Hudnall

Michelle Lynne Hudnall, 40, of West Richland, died May 13 in Pasco.
She was born in Merced, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1991.
She was a certified nursing assistant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
July 26, 2018 06:09 PM
Michelle Lynne Hudnall, 40, of West Richland, died May 13 in Pasco.
She was born in Merced, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1991.
She was a certified nursing assistant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments