John E. Bako, 63, of Pasco, died July 20 in Pasco.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a retired radiation protection agent.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
July 25, 2018 05:10 PM
