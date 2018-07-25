Death Notices

John E. Bako

July 25, 2018 05:10 PM

John E. Bako, 63, of Pasco, died July 20 in Pasco.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

He was a retired radiation protection agent.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

