Harold C. Copeland, 98, of Richland, died July 22 in Richland.
He was born in Canton, New York, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 71 years.
He was a retired Hanford engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
July 23, 2018 06:06 PM
