William R. Peterson

William Russell Peterson, 70, of Benton City, died July 19 in Richland.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.
He was a machinist in the nuclear industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
July 21, 2018 03:19 PM
William Russell Peterson, 70, of Benton City, died July 19 in Richland.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.
He was a machinist in the nuclear industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments