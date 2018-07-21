Death Notices

William R. Peterson

July 21, 2018 03:19 PM

William Russell Peterson, 70, of Benton City, died July 19 in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.

He was a machinist in the nuclear industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

