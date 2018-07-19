Death Notices

John ‘Jack’ Payne

July 19, 2018 03:34 PM

John “Jack” Raymond Payne, 89, of Richland, died July 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Port Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area since 1948.

He was a retired nuclear engineer technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  