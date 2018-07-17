Gerald N. Martin

Gerald M. Martin, 85, of Richland, died July 16 in Richland.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.
He was a retired salesman in the graphic arts industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
