Death Notices

Gerald N. Martin

July 17, 2018 05:44 PM

Gerald M. Martin, 85, of Richland, died July 16 in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.

He was a retired salesman in the graphic arts industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

