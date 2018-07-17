John L. Hughes

John Lee Hughes, 90, of Kennewick, died July 14 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired office manager.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
July 17, 2018 05:44 PM
