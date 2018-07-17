Death Notices

John L. Hughes

July 17, 2018 05:44 PM

John Lee Hughes, 90, of Kennewick, died July 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired office manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  