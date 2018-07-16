Janice J. McMurtrey

Janice June McMurtrey, 73, of Kennewick, died July 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in Connell and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired food server.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
