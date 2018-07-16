Mary E. Jordan

Mary Esther Jordan, 63, of Pasco, died July 13 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
July 16, 2018 05:08 PM
