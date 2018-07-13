Virginia B. Barta

Virginia Bagnell Barta, 98, of Kennewick, died July 12 in Kennewick.
She was born in Republic and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1994.
She was a retired preschool teacher.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
