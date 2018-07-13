Death Notices

Virginia B. Barta

July 13, 2018 05:55 PM

Virginia Bagnell Barta, 98, of Kennewick, died July 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Republic and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1994.

She was a retired preschool teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

