Death Notices

Velma D. Romine

July 10, 2018 07:04 PM

Velma D. Romine, 89, of West Richland, died July 7 in West Richland.

She was born in Dighton, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1948.

She retired from work in quality control.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

