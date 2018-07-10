Velma D. Romine, 89, of West Richland, died July 7 in West Richland.
She was born in Dighton, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1948.
She retired from work in quality control.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
