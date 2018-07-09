Evangelina C. Rodriguez, 75, of Grandview, died July 7 in Yakima.
She was born in Harlingen, Texas, and was a longtime Grandview resident.
She was a retired nursing assistant.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
July 09, 2018 06:25 PM
Evangelina C. Rodriguez, 75, of Grandview, died July 7 in Yakima.
She was born in Harlingen, Texas, and was a longtime Grandview resident.
She was a retired nursing assistant.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments