Ronald K. deMarquette

July 05, 2018 05:18 PM

Ronald Keith deMarquette, 86, of Richland, died July 3.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in Richland for 40 years.

He retired as a scheduler/planner at Westinghouse.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

