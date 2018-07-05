Ronald K. deMarquette

Ronald Keith deMarquette, 86, of Richland, died July 3.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in Richland for 40 years.
He retired as a scheduler/planner at Westinghouse.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
