David F. Bravard, 79, died July 5 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Bentonville, Ind., and lived in Pasco for 45 years.
He was a retired scheduler/planner at Hanford.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
July 05, 2018 05:17 PM
