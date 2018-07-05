Death Notices

David F. Bravard

July 05, 2018 05:17 PM

David F. Bravard, 79, died July 5 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Bentonville, Ind., and lived in Pasco for 45 years.

He was a retired scheduler/planner at Hanford.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  