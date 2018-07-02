Ernest H. Luke Sr., 89, of Kennewick, died June 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Covington, Ky., and lived in Kennewick for three years.
He was a retired nuclear engineer.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
July 02, 2018 05:59 PM
Ernest H. Luke Sr., 89, of Kennewick, died June 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Covington, Ky., and lived in Kennewick for three years.
He was a retired nuclear engineer.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments